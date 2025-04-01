Pedro Pascal's 'The Last of Us' may end sooner than fans expect

'The Last of Us' season 2 to air on Amazon Prime on April 13

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starrer The Last of Us season 2 will be premiering on Amazon Prime soon.

Prior to the release, the co-creator of the show Craig Mazin has shared the fate of the series.

The creator does not intend to extend the apocalyptic horror after the third season.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin says that he won’t keep on making the show for cash grab.

"I am not going to go past the game”, said The Last of Us boss.

He continued, “I'll just say that flat out. So, if people are thinking, 'Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing…'"

Craig believes that the drama is hard to make, and it must have a proper ending.

“I'm basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So, I'm not going to go past”, the make said.

Season 2 of the Pascal starrer is all set to release on April 13, 2025.