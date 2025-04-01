Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her second child

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to second baby

Jennifer Lawrence over the moon as she gives birth to her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Hunger Games actress is doing well and they both are happy after welcoming their second child.

Jennifer and Cooke, who tied the knot in October 2019, are also parents to their three-year-old son Cy.

Earlier, the No Hard Feelings actress revealed that she was expecting her second baby with Cooke via a Vogue Instagram post and article in October 2024.

The following day, a source confirmed the news with the same outlet, sharing that Jennifer “was thrilled to be pregnant again”.

“She loves being a mom,” said an insider.

The source added that the Don’t Look Up actress “is thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will turn three when the new baby arrives”.

After the birth of her first son, Jennifer opened up that she had been approaching her career differently.

The Causeway actress spilled to Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine that she had become “more selective with the projects she agrees to do” after becoming a mother to children.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” mentioned Jennifer.

The actress further said, “There’s just home, and it’s the best.” It definitely helps weed out projects.”