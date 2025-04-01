Hugh Jackman backs Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively over Justin Baldoni case

Hugh Jackman has recently showed support to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni legal case.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Justin countersued Blake and Ryan alleging they planned a smear campaign against him.

The couple’s friend Hugh, according to an insider, “if he goes all the way to court and the actor is forced to take the stand, there’s no question he will step up”.

“At this point, Ryan is like a brother to him, he will have his back no matter what it takes,” said an insider.

Another source told Daily Mail, “Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot.”

The report stated that Justin’s lawyers will be looking at “the full scope of Reynolds’ conduct” while they filmed in order to make their case that he’s being targeted and smeared.

The first source noted that, even though Hugh is “well aware that Justin’s legal team is threatening to depose him,” the Wolverine star “has no issue with it, because there’s nothing to hide. He’s got no doubt about Ryan and Blake’s conduct and is 100 percent on their side”.

An insider also pointed out that Hugh “is actually excited to be able to help out in some way because he hates seeing the stress that Ryan and Blake are under right now”.

“It sickens him that they’re being dragged through the mud, when in his view, they’re the victims in all of this,” shared a source.

The tipster added, “He’s being very supportive behind the scenes and he’s already defending them to anyone who will listen, so going in front of the court is no worry for him.”