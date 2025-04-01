'Adolescence': Netflix drops BIG news about the show

Stephen Graham leads 'Adolescence' along with Owen Cooper

Stephen Graham’s created crime drama Adolescence has set new records ever since it has been released.

The show released on Netflix on March 13 and in two weeks it received 66.3 million views, which is the most for any limited series on the streaming platform.

Starring Graham along with Owen Cooper, the four-episode based drama follows the story of a 13-year-old boy, who is accused of murdering his female classmate.

The series is gaining immense popularity as it highlights a sensitive topic regarding young people’s education and personal development.

It is being greatly appreciated and praised by parents across the UK.

As per the latest news, Adolescence is going to be screened at the schools in the country to spread awareness.

Vice-president of UK content at Netflix, Anne Mensah publicized, “Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+.”

“As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores”, she revealed in a statement.

The most-watched drama series also features Erin Doherty, Ashely Walters, Faye Marsay and Jo Hartley.