Beyoncé’s mom makes rare comment about singer as a mother

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has recently shared what is her favourite part of her daughter.

Speaking to E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, Tina revealed that she loved the way her daughter placed her three children above amid her busy life in the spotlight.

“They are always her first priority… No matter what else is going on,” said the 71-year-old who received the award.

Reflecting on motherhood from her own experience, Tina, who shares Beyoncé and Solange Knowles with ex Mathew Knowles, stated, “Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support.”

Tina told the outlet, “It's nice to be recognised for that.”

“It never ends, which is the best part. I'm still a mom,” pointed out the singer’s mother.

Tina further said, “I'm 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first and it's the best feeling in the world.”

Meanwhile, the songstress also suggested other mothers to be best support system for their children.

“If you have more than one child, acknowledge the differences and celebrate them. When you have more than one child, sometimes people lump them in, but you have to look at them individually,” explained Tina.

Beyoncé’s mother also discussed her role as a grandmother to singer’s children.

“Blue Ivy is always creating something and working with her hands and her mind,” added Tina.

She remarked, “All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing.”