Kenan Thompson cracks toilet joke on Morgan Wallen’s ‘SNL’ walkout

Kenan Thompson on Mprgan Wallen's walkout

Kenan Thompson had some thoughts on Morgan Wallen’s unexpected exit from Saturday Night Live—and he’s just as puzzled as everyone else.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” Thompson quipped to Entertainment Weekly after Wallen made a noticeably swift departure from the SNL stage on Saturday night.

Unlike the usual post-show routine—where the cast and guests exchange hugs, high-fives, and quick congratulations—Wallen gave a brief hug to host Mikey Madison before walking straight past the cameras and off the stage.

Not long after, the country singer posted an Instagram Story featuring a private jet and the cryptic message: “Get me to God’s country.”

Thompson admitted the moment stood out, saying, “I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

The SNL veteran said he “definitely saw” Wallen leave.

“You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping,” he recalled.

“It’s definitely a spike in the norm,” he added.

“We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

Thompson also revealed that he has never actually met Wallen—neither during this weekend’s episode nor when the singer first performed on SNL in December 2020.

“Seems like a complicated individual, I guess,” Thompson mused before making an interesting comparison.

“Prince did the same thing. I’m not saying Morgan Wallen is Prince, but we weren’t surprised because Prince was notoriously kind of standoffish. It’s just how he was. So we just thought like, ‘Okay, now he’s gone back into fantasyland.’”

“But Saturday I guess it was just different because it just felt so abrupt,” Thompson continued.

“And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible. You know what I’m saying? It was a pretty visible thing.”