Miley Cyrus releases debut song of forthcoming album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus drops new song since 2023’s album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has released the introductory song for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

The Hannah Montana star surprised her fans on March 31st with a small hint of what the album be like, through the song, Prelude.

According to the People Magazine, the Eerie and otherworldly, the introductory track finds Cyrus speaking over a mysterious production.

"Like walking alone through a lucid dream / Like saying your name aloud in an empty room / Like witnessing my body standing in a mirror / Aching to be seen, aching to become real / But the beauty one finds alone / Is a prayer that longs to be shared," Cyrus says as the music evolves.

The Flower hitmaker is seen wearing archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture in the visuals.

Cyrus directed the video alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. Meanwhile, Benoît Debie managed the cinematography.

The album will feature 13 songs with Cyrus as the executive producer alongside Shawn Everett.

It has been described as "bold" with a focus on "visual storytelling."

The new record comes after she won her first Grammy in 2024 in the best pop solo performance category. The win was for her song Flowers off Endless Summer Vacation.

The album, Something Beautiful, is slated for release on May 30.