'TSITP' author teases major plot twist for upcoming season

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ writer drops first look of love triangle post-time jump

The Summer I Turned Pretty author, Jenny Han, has teased some big surprises for the upcoming season three.

After two-years of waiting, the most anticipated Prime Video hit series will resume from Belly (Lola Tung) choosing Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) over Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Season three starts with a huge time jump, with Belly ending her freshman year in college while still being with Jeremiah.

Han hinting towards a seemingly possible storyline, said, "It’s very sweet and there's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many."

Raving about the chemistry between Tung and Caselegno, she said, "Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other, because we do have a little bit of a time jump going into season 3, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It'll be joyful for people to witness it."

Han further teased that "There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Tung told the outlet that Han is "never going to do anything that doesn't make sense for the story," which is something she's "always admired" about the author.

“Every season and every decision about what's coming next is purely to serve the story," Tung said. "It's all about this beautiful world she's created and giving the fans something really, really special and giving us something really special to work with."

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is slated for release on July 2025.