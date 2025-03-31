King Charles receives warning despite Buckingham Palace reassuring message

King Charles received a serious warning following his brief admission to the hospital due to the adverse effects of cancer treatment.

For the unversed, on March 27, the monarch was forced to postpone his royal engagements in order to recover from the side effects of his medical treatment.

The King, who is known for his determination despite battling cancer, has been advised to slow down and warned of high risk if he continues back-to-back royal duties.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, longevity expert Dr Mohammed Enayat said that the "high achievers and public figures" become workaholics as they are "conditioned" to "equate their value with productivity, making it difficult to prioritise rest, even when faced with health concerns."

He shared that according to research people like the King, who struggle to detach from work, "experience higher levels of anxiety and sleep disturbances, both of which can negatively impact long-term health."

Notably, a professional recovery coach Elizabeth Walker warned the monarch regarding his habit of "working too hard" as it "hijacks the nervous system."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis back in February 2024. Since then, the monarch has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.