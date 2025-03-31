Meghan Markle issues personal statement amid Harry's Sentebale controversy

Meghan Markle seemingly turned a deaf ear to Prince Harry's ongoing Sentebale controversy with a delightful career announcement.

On March 31, the Duchess of Sussex announced that her lifestyle brand, As Ever, will release a new collection this week in a heartfelt newsletter to her subscribers.

In a personal message, Meghan said, "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional."

"I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home," she added.

The former Suits actress shared that every item in her collection is "inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life..."

The Duchess motivated her fans to never forget their "value, creativity and joy," and encouraged her well-wishers to become their true selves.

At the end of her note, Meghan stated, "Someone once told me the biggest risk you can take is deciding not to take one at all. Now, after careful planning and preparing (while also parenting!), it's time to bring As ever from my home to yours so you can make the everyday exceptional in an easy yet meaningful way."

It is important to note that the Duchess of Sussex's heartwarming statement came amid the ongoing drama caused by Harry's shocking resignation from his co-founded charity Sentebale.