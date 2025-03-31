King Charles key royal engagement announced after health update

King Charles is all set to attend the key event after Buckingham Palace issued a fresh update on his health.

According to Express, the monarch "will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) the humanitarian air operator, which flies to 14,000 remote destinations offering support to isolated communities." on Thursday.

The King's upcoming royal engagement news came after Palace revealed that he will return to his usual working week after a restful weekend at Highgrove after facing side effects of cancer treatment.

Royal expert Rebecca English wrote on X, "After a 'restful' weekend at Highgrove, the King will be at Windsor Castle today ahead of a typical working week."

"One or two minor tweaks to the diary, but otherwise mix of investitures, meetings, credentials and public engagements (all ahead of a state visit to Italy on Monday)."

It is important to note that Palace shared on March 27 that the King was admitted to hospital for a brief period of time after suffering adverse effects of his medical treatment.

However, royal aides claimed that the King's health is moving in a positive direction and the hospital visit is a 'bump in the road.'