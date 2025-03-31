Prince William shares video as key ally joins Harry’s charity Sentebale

Prince William shone the spotlight an important issue concerning the future generations.

The future king seems to be dedicated to his mission whereas his estranged brother Prince Harry is embroiled in a row over his beloved (now former) charity Sentebale.

The Prince of Wales, who is a staunch advocate of the environment, has been making big changes at his private estate the Duchy of Cornwall since he inherited after his father King Charles’ ascension in 2022.

The Kensington Palace on Monday shared a video from the Duchy as efforts are being made to protect the rainforests.

The video was accompanied by a message, “Last week, a group of volunteers joined forces to plant 450 saplings on Dartmoor, helping to recreate a resilient temperate rainforest for future generations.”

It continued, “These are the first trees planted as part of the Duchy of Cornwall’s plans to double the size of Wistman’s Wood - one of Britain’s last remaining ancient temperate rainforests.”

The video from Palace comes at the heels of news that Prince Harry’s former charity, Sentebale, has recruited an ally of the future king.

According to Companies House, Iain Rawlinson was appointed as a trustee of the charity on March 25th – the same day Prince Harry announced his “heartbreaking” decision to step down.

Rawlinson, who is an experienced Chair, Board Director, Charity Trustee and Strategy Advisor, previously served as chair of his Tusk Trust from 2002 to 2013, and chair of the development board until 2021.

Moreover, he is still actively involved with the wildlife conservation charity.

It is yet unclear if William would somehow get involved in salvaging the charity his brother founded in 2006 in the memory of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry is currently in a row with Sentebale's head Dr Sophie Chandauka after she accused him of "bullying at scale" with shock exit.