Ben Affleck leaves fans stunned with surprising move after Jennifer Lopez departure

Ben Affleck seems to focus now on hobbies after failed relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez-Jennifer Garner love triangle continued to make headlines over the past few months following the divorce of the Batman star and the On The Floor hitmaker.

Matters became worse when the lovey-dovey pictures of the Gone Girl alum and the Elektra actress went viral sparking reunion rumours.

The pictures that had set the internet ablaze allegedly upset John Miller and the Marry Me actress.

However, as the time is passing by things seem to be taking a different turn.

After the Unstoppable star's recent home purchase and the decision to move out of her marital home, the Good Will Hunting alum is recently seen in a new outlook.

As reported by Page Six, Matt Damon's friend was pictured taking electric motorcycles for a test drive in Los Angeles.

The Argo actor in black helmet, black jacket, jeans and sneakers rode red bike as well as blue bike on the streets of the city of California.

A source exclusively told TMZ that the 52-year-old had received three motorbikes at his residence this week.

For the unversed, Affleck's penchant for bikes is not new.

He is also the owner of a customized BMW motorcycle that was a gift from his ex Ana de Armas for his 48th birthday.