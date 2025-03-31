John Travolta celebrates ‘Pulp Fiction’ with expensive steak in briefcase

John Travolta in 'Pulp Fiction'

Forget the mysterious glow from Pulp Fiction’s legendary briefcase—John Travolta just found and revealed out what’s inside, and it’s a $1,000 steak.

The 71-year-old actor paid a visit to Papi Steak in Miami on March 29 to experience their Pulp Fiction-inspired “Beef Case.”

Instead of a cryptic, golden light, this briefcase opens to reveal a massive 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk steak—raw, luxurious, and ready to be cooked to perfection.

The dish is a playful nod to Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic, where Travolta’s character, Vincent Vega, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield track down a briefcase with contents that remain a mystery.

But when Vega opens it, his expression says it all—pure satisfaction.

Travolta couldn’t resist reenacting the iconic moment at the restaurant, giving the briefcase its rightful dramatic opening and nod of approval.

Joining him at the table were Papi Steak’s co-owners, Dave Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn, as well as rapper Quavo and producer Randall Emmett, who was celebrating his birthday.

Emmett—who recently worked with Travolta and Quavo on their upcoming film High Rollers—shared snapshots of the steak’s grand reveal on Instagram Stories.

Papi Steak also chimed in on the long-running debate about the movie’s briefcase mystery.

In an Instagram post, Einhorn confidently declared, “I always knew it was a steak.” Looks like the case is finally closed.