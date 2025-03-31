Randall Park makes honest admission about logging off social media forever

Randall Park reveals severe reason for quitting social media

Randall Park quit using social media forever, because of an extreme consequence that he was experiencing.

The 51-year-old actor shared that he experienced multiple panic attacks, one after the other, during the pandemic in October 2020.

The Residence star recalled, “I was on social media for a while, and then during the pandemic, it was such a scary time,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Park continued, “Also, there was an election going on during that time. It was just so much chaos, and negativity just in the air, but also specifically online, a lot of confusion and vitriol.”

The stress during the pandemic period aggravated his panic attacks although he said, “I had never gotten panic attacks before, but I just kept getting them one after another after another. It was very concerning to me.”

After he got “the right help,” Park tried to quit social media for a few days because he thought “‘Oh, I don't think it's helping me, helping with my perspective on the world, and my just mental health.’”

However, what the Watson actor saw as a little break felt so “great” that he decided to “stay off.”

The only aspect he misses about being on social media, he revealed, is “just connecting with people from other chapters of my life. That was a really fun aspect of social media.”

He added, “Whether seeing their lives on their feed, and being kept up to date on their lives, or just random old friends DMing me from elementary school. That was one of the sacrifices I had to make to get off because I really did love that aspect of it.”