Kanye West, Andrew Tate controversial meeting details revealed

Kanye West was visited by the controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, while his daughter North West was visiting.
The 47-year-old disgraced rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian cut his daughter’s visit short and spent a long time with the Tate brothers in Los Angeles, on March 10th.
According to a TMZ report, West and Tate sat down to record a podcast at the rapper’s house.
Tate, who is notorious for his misogynist views, was sued by his ex-girlfriend, Bri Stern, for abuse and assault, and she claimed the podcast was recording before the assault.
The podcast host’s lawyer, Joseph McBride shared on X, “Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured for achieving greatness on their own terms.”
This comes after Kardashian took legal action against her ex-husband for exposing her daughter to potential controversy.
Earlier this month, the Carnival rapper released a song featuring North, as well as Sean Diddy Combs, who is behind the bars since last year.