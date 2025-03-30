Prince William, Princess Kate 'prioritise' joint engagements when possible

Prince William has often attended engagements solo, such as recent visits to Bristol and Aberdeen

Prince William and Princess Kate will continue to appear together at public events whenever circumstances allow, according to a royal expert.

Richard FitZwilliams, speaking to GB News, shed light on how the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to balance their future duties.

His insights come as Kate Middleton focuses on her recovery after her cancer diagnosis last year.

The couple has made occasional joint appearances in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Day Service and the Six Nations rugby match.

However, Prince William has often attended engagements solo, such as recent visits to Bristol and Aberdeen. Meanwhile, Princess Kate made a notable appearance at the St. Patrick's Day parade.

FitZwilliams noted that while their schedules may require individual commitments, the royal couple remains a major public draw when they step out together.

'Whenever possible, they will prioritise joint engagements, as they are among the most admired figures in the royal family, he stated.