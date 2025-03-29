Ben Affleck shares heartbreaking details about his 'sobriety' journey

In 2021, 'Pearl Harbor' star announced that he is sober

Ben Affleck, who is now successfully sober, has spilled insights about his journey of giving up alcohol and drugs.

In his latest movie The Way Back, the 52-year-old played the role of a recovering addict.

Ben, who himself was a recovering addict at one point in life, recalled his time and expressed that he underestimated the degree to which his alcoholism and recovery was discussed publicly.

The Batman actor opened, “I didn’t have any ambitions to be the national spokesman for recovering alcoholics.”

He regrets that his sobriety journey became a talking point going forward.

Affleck has no shame, but he says, “I just find that, I’ve been sober for more than five years, it’s just not something that is at the forefront of my mind. It’s not the central preoccupation of my life.”

While he was wrestling though the phase, he didn’t realize that it would be discussed so much.

“I think it works better that way. And I didn’t ask for that to become something people knew about,” he told GQ.

The Accountant actor opened that if he would have known beforehand, then he would have kept his sobriety anonymous.

“But I can’t complain about it either. I understood doing this job and doing this life, if something happened like that, people were going to know about it, and they did”, he continued.

Back in 2021, Gone Girl actor informed at the Awards Chatter podcast of The Hollywood Reporter that he has been sober now.