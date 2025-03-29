Prince Harry returning to UK to meet King Charles?

Prince Harry, who has burned several bridges with the royal house, still cares about his dad King Charles and his family.

The Duke of Sussex, who learnt about the monarch's brief hospitalization via media, might be desperate to see him.

Harry, who last met the King in early 2024 when the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, has reportedly not been informed by Buckingham Palace about the monarch's latest heath condition.

However, there are speculations about his return to the UK to see his cancer-stricken dad.

A source, close to the Duke, claimed: "Harry won't be easy to learn about this as the King is his dad and he feels about him and his family. And this the fact."

"He's the King's younger son. He's worried about him amid concerns about his health," added the insider.

'He won't think a minute to fly to the UK if he receives call from the Palace,' the source added.

However, a separate source told The Sun: 'He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends.'

Another added: "First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan, and it's not a great look."

It emerged after King Charles III's office chose not to contact Harry about his father's brief hospitalisation, with some believing the Palace did not want to alarm the Duke, who's 5,000 miles away.