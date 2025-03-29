Duchess Sophie receives good news about major role amid Charles health woes

King Charles has been urged to bestow major roles to Duchess Sophie, especially after his brief hospital visit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is known as a secret weapon of the monarch, received good news as a royal commentator said that she can used for major jobs.

As reported by The Sun, Phil Dampier discussed the health condition of King Charles and said he needs to cut down his workload by giving some of the responsibilities to Sophie.

He said, "King Charles has always worked hard and is renowned for burning midnight oil and even falling asleep at his desk working so many hours."

Phil added, "But those days must be a thing of the past and it’s vital he looks after his health and cuts down his workload."

The royal expert said that it is a "golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family."

He shared that Prince William is already playing a prominent role and his wife Princess Kate is gradually returning to royal life.

On the other hand, "Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer and should be given the opportunity to do more," highlighted Phil.

"There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more," he stated.