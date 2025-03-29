'Coldplay', Stromae upcoming collaboration making fans ‘super impatient’

Stromae and Coldplay to release special song

British rock band Coldplay and Belgian singer Stromae are all set to collaborate for a special song.

The upcoming partnership has created a storm on the internet as fans are going crazy and uncontrollable after hearing the exciting news.

Taking it to their Instagram handles, both the artists shared the news of their collab. The caption revealed the name of the song as it read, “Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. @Coldplay.”

The song will be an extended version of Stromae originally named as Paul Van Haver’s song of the same name belonging to Netflix’s animated series, Arcane.

Ma Meilleure Ennemie is one of the rapper’s record-breaking songs which is originally written and performed by the Sante singer. The song surpassed over 300 million streams on Spotify alone.

The extended version of the song featuring Chris Martin and his band will be coming out on April 4.

As soon as the exciting update was shared by the vocalists, impatient fans and followers flooded the comment section with reactions.

One of them wrote, “Who is super impatient??” meanwhile another reacted, “Still manifesting the jinx bomb speaker pls.”

“Coldplay oh this gonna be a banger”, wrote a third excited fan.

Led by Martin, the band just concluded the Indian leg of their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour.