Megan Fox, MGK's focus revealed after welcoming baby

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are prioritising co-parenting their newborn baby girl despite their split.

Kelly announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram, sharing a video and writing, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed."

A source told People magazine that Fox and Kelly are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting... Right now they’re amicable."

Fox, 38, and Kelly, 34, got engaged in January 2022 but called it quits in November 2024, just weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby together.

A source previously told the outlet that Fox ended things with Kelly due to exhaustion from trying to make the relationship work.

"They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan... She's done with him now."

Despite their split, Fox receives co-parenting support from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

A source said, "She's in a good place with both Brian and Sharna. She gets along really well with Sharna... Megan trusts her around the boys."

Burgess defended their co-parenting relationship on Instagram, writing, "When kids are in a split household the greatest thing we can do is make them love and feel safe in both homes... We work to always keep our language and experiences positive."