King Charles sends powerful message after shocking hospital visit 

King Charles sends powerful message after hospital visit

King Charles relieved worried royal fans with his positive message about his health following a brief hospital visit.

The monarch seemingly said the word that he is "on the mend," with an outing at Highgrove after facing side effects of cancer treatment.

GB reported that the royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said, "His Majesty seems to be on the mend. I think it's such a good sign that he was seen driving to Highgrove with the window down."

She added, "It is a sign that he's on the mend, and he obviously made a real point of winding his window down and waving to people."

Charlotte shared that the monarch is in his "absolute happy place" which is Highgrove for recovery.

"So it's just the perfect place to recover. And actually, he needs to slow down a bit. So hopefully this is just the reminder he needs that he is going through cancer treatment. He needs to take it easy," the royal commentator stated.

For the unversed, on March 27, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was admitted to the hospital for a brief period of time due to side effects of his ongoing medical treatment.