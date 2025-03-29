Prince Harry's resignation from Sentebale: What's next for the charity?

The controversy surrounding Prince Harry's exit from the charity Sentebale is far from over, according to royal commentator Gareth Russell.

The charity, which Harry co-founded in 2006 in memory of his mother Princess Diana, has been rocked by scandal.

Earlier this week, Harry resigned from Sentebale, one of his last personal patronages since stepping back as a working royal in 2020.

The resignation comes after allegations of "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued" were made by the organization's chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, against unnamed board members.

Russell spoke exclusively to GB News about the implications of Harry's resignation. "We have seen statements and counter-statements already from both sides of this debate," Russell noted.

When asked how Harry's resignation will affect the duke going forward, Russell said, "I suppose it really will depend on how the matter is resolved."

Russell added, "Any impact it will have on the Duke of Sussex will depend on how things resolve themselves, and it doesn't seem like a resolution in terms of the two sides, different versions of what happened, is close. This could continue as a debate as a source of tension for quite some time."

Regarding the charity's future, the expert expressed uncertainty. "Again, I think for the charity, it really depends on if there is any resolution between the two sides." However, he does see potential hope.

"Dr Chandauka's statement is very clear, and that means that there is very much potentially a future for the charity."

Russell acknowledged the unfortunate situation for an organization with such worthy aims.

"It was a charity that had such a noble mission. So, of course, it's sad when any charity ends up in a position like this, particularly one that had very tangible motivation for good."

Dr Chandauka's full statement was unequivocal about her experience. "Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued."

She continued, "I could be anyone. I just happen to be an educated woman who understands that the law will guide and protect me. I will say nothing further on this matter at this time."

Russell concluded that a swift resolution to the controversy appears unlikely. "In terms of this being a resolved issue any time soon, I doubt that."