Jenna Bush Hager stunned by husband Henry’s admission on lie detector test

Jenna Bush Hager on Henry Hager's lie detector answer

Jenna Bush Hager got a little more honesty than she bargained for when her husband, Henry Hager, took a lie detector test on Today with Jenna & Friends—and let’s just say, his answer was a bit rude.

“Since my husband Henry is here co-hosting, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to put each other on the spot in a segment we probably will regret later,” Jenna joked before kicking things off.

Naturally, she laid down some ground rules before getting started.

“Don’t say anything that’s going to ruin our marriage,” she warned. But Henry, 46, wasted no time shaking things up when Jenna, 43, asked, “Henry, have I ever given you ‘the ick?’”

His answer? A very confident, “Yes.”

Jenna was clearly stunned, but Henry didn’t leave her hanging without an explanation.

“Sometimes, in the morning, you know, you might want to brush your teeth,” he admitted.

Jenna’s reaction? Absolute disbelief. “That is so rude!” she shouted. “Okay, I’m gonna remember that in the next one.”

Despite the playful moment, the couple recently found themselves at the center of divorce speculation after fans noticed Jenna had ditched her wedding ring.

“I’m not wearing [a wedding ring] now because I broke my finger,” she clarified at the time. “But don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments — Henry and I are still very happily married.”