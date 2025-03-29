Will Smith addresses Chris Rock Oscars slap in new album

Will Smith famously got banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years after slapping the Oscars 2022 host

Will Smith isn’t shying away from controversy in his new album Based on a True Story.

The four-time Grammy-winning rapper takes on his biggest scandal head-on: the 2022 Oscars slap that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

In the album’s first track, the Fresh Prince tackles the infamous moment when he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The fallout was immediate, with Smith resigning from the Academy and receiving a 10-year ban from Oscar events.

Taking inspiration from Eddie Murphy’s barbershop scene from his 1988 romantic comedy, Coming to America, Smith embodied his “own haters” as he addressed his scandals.

The opening track, Int. Barbershop – Day, features voices saying, “Will Smith is cancelled” and “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that s*** he did.”

“I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back,” another voice chimes in.

Later, a line directly references the Oscars moment: “Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talkin’ bout? / You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.”

The second track, You Lookin’ for Me?, continues the theme. Smith raps, “Took a lot, I’m back on top / Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated / Won’t stop, my s*** still hot / Even though I won’t get nominated.”

The album marks Smith’s return to music after nearly two decades, featuring collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Sean, and Jaden Smith.

Hours before its release, Smith reflected on the project, calling it his “most honest” work yet.

Based on a True Story is out now.