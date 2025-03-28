Prince Harry 'won't betray' Prince William over Diana's documentary promise

Prince Harry could face criticism if he chooses to participate in a new Netflix documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, a sit would go against a long-standing agreement with Prince William, a royal expert claims.

Speculation has merged that the Duke of Sussex might collaborate with Netflix where he and Meghan Markle have a lucrative deal -on a project marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death.

However, this move could contradict a vow he made alongside William during a previous documentary.

The last major tribute to Diana came in 2017, when both brothers opened up about their mother's tragic death its 20th anniversary.

At the time, they stated it would be the final occasion they spoke so openly about the loss. Despite recent rumours, sources close to Harry insist he has no involvement in any such project with Netflix.

Royal expert Russell Myers also expressed doubt the possibility. Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, he said, ' I can't see this. Of course you'd have the accusations of Harry profiting of his mother's death.'

'There surely more projects in pipeline for him with Netflix or whoever, than talking about his mother's passing its rather tragic reminder of life lost on such a tragic anniversary. it won't happen.'

It is worth mentioning that William and Harry were 15 and 12 at the time of their mother's tragic death. Their shared grief over the years has been well documented , but any new retelling of their mother's story could risk reopening old wounds-both personally and within the royal family.