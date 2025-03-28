Dua Lipa hits major career milestone with recent achievement

Dua Lipa wins legal battle over 'Levitating' copyright lawsuit

Dua Lipa, who was earlier embroiled in a legal battle over her chart-topping track Levitating, has just stepped out victorious in the lawsuit.

The legal drama began when songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claimed that Dua's hit song "Levitating" copied parts from their 1979 disco track "Wiggle and Giggle All Night."

However, the judge in the case decided that while there are some clear similarities between "Levitating" and the older song, it wasn’t enough to prove copyright infringement.

The ruling was based on a recent decision in a similar lawsuit involving Ed Sheeran.

Lawyer Jason Brown said that this ruling, like the one in the Sheeran case, is part of a trend that makes it tougher for songwriters to protect their work. He believes judges are paying too much attention to technical details like music notes and not enough to how people actually hear and feel the music.

He argues that these cases should be decided by juries who can listen to the songs and judge if they’re "shockingly similar."

“The soul of a song doesn’t live in a court brief”, he says. “It lives in the sound, the feel and the performance - and that’s what juries should be allowed to hear and judge”.

