Macaulay Culkin shares a glimpse into fiancé Brenda Song’s big day

Macaulay Culkin reveals how he celebrated fiancé Brenda Song’s birthday

Brenda Song marked her 37th birthday on Thursday, March 27th, and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin made sure she feels extra special.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday, after the day was nearly over and publicly wished her happy birthday.

The Home Alone star wrote a lengthy caption alongside a scenic picture of Song inside the pool.

"I know I waited until the end of the day, but I wanted to publicly show my love to @brendasong," Culkin began the sweet note.

"Today was her birthday. I just want you all to know that I did my best to give her the best day possible. It was light, simple, and delightful; just an amazing woman surrounded by her boys, flowers, and cake," he added.

"Let’s hope the next 18 1/2 years go as good as the last. I love you."

The Changeland co-stars met at the set of their movie and started dating back in 2017.

Culkin and Song share two sons together, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.

The lovebirds’ engagement was confirmed in January 2022.