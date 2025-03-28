Selena Quintanilla's family breaks silence after her killer is denied parole

Selena’s family is 'grateful' for the decision

Selena Quintanilla’s family is breathing a sigh of relief after her killer, Yolanda Saldívar, was denied parole.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced the decision on Thursday, March 27, setting her next review for 2030. In response, the late singer’s loved ones expressed their gratitude, calling it a victory for justice.

“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar,” they wrote in a statement shared on Selena’s official Instagram page.

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

The board cited the “nature of the offense” in its decision, describing the crime as brutal and an ongoing threat to public safety.

Saldívar, now 64, was convicted of murdering Selena in 1995, shooting the 23-year-old singer at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, after being fired for embezzling money from her boutiques and fan club.

Selena’s family, while still mourning her loss, remains focused on her legacy.

“We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life — not the tragedy that took her from us,” they shared in their statement, concluding thanking fans for their unwavering support.