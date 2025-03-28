Prince William, Prince Harry could clash over Diana's documentary despite warning

Prince Harry may face opposition from his brother, Prince William, if he moves forward with a Netflix documentary about their late mother, Princess Diana, a royal expert has suggested.

According to Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, Harry's potential involvement in a documentary about Diana could put him at odds with William, who has reportedly adopted a different approach to preserving their mother's legacy.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, English noted that while both brothers have participated in past projects commemorating Diana, William now appears to favour a more private approach.

She explained, 'Prince William has made it very clear that he believes it's time to let his mother's memory rest in peace.'

Reports suggest Harry may be working on a three-part Netflix series about Diana, which could reignite tensions between siblings.

The topic of their mother's legacy has already surfaced recently, with Harry stepping down from Sentebale- a charity he co-founded in her honour-due to internal disputes within the organisation.