Chappell Roan reveals downside of being a famous pop star

Chappell Roan has recently revealed the downside of being a famous pop star.

During an appearance on latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer opened up about the issues of stalking after becoming popular.

The musician shared that she received advice from other pop singers who had more experience with crazy fans.

Roan mentioned that the best advice she received was to “spend more than you are comfortable with on security measures”.

“That's the thing you don't realisee,” said the 27-year-old.

The singer told the host, “You don't realise how many people are watching you when you don't realise they are.”

“Like everyone wants – some people want me dead,” she admitted.

Roan was shocked to know that people “know everything” about her.

People know my flight numbers. People know everything,” she pointed out.

Reflecting on her fame, Roan explained that it all “happened overnight”.

The musician recalled traveling to New York City for the Governors Ball in 2024 and being recognised by a few people on the street.

However, after Roan made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and flying home, something changed.

“There is someone waiting for me at my gate,” she continued.

Roan disclosed that this dad never happened before, saying, “I was like, ‘How did you get in here?’ And they had my album and stuff.”

“They had bought a ticket to get through TSA just to get to my gate and then when I got to baggage claim, there were five people waiting,” explained the songstress.

Roan added, “So literally overnight and then it happened so much after that. And stuff like that has been happening since.”