King Charles makes reassuring gesture in 1st appearance since hospital visit

The King's hospital visit is said to be a 'minor bump' and nothing serious, per experts

King Charles has made his first public appearance since being briefly hospitalised due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

The monarch, 75, was seen leaving Clarence House in a black Audi on Friday morning. He appeared to be in good spirits, waving to well-wishers as he headed to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, per The Express.

His outing follows Buckingham Palace’s shocking announcement Thursday night that the King required a short hospital stay after experiencing temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

In a statement, the palace confirmed, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

While his planned engagements in Birmingham were postponed, a royal source reassured that this was merely a “minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction.”

The update comes just days after the King’s visit to Ulster University in Northern Ireland, where he met with fellow cancer patients and shared words of encouragement.

“You just have to push on,” he told one patient. Quoting Winston Churchill, he added, “Keep buggering on!”