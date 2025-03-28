Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee navigating through pain of affair with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee separation: Ex's affair with Sutton Foster aches heart

Hugh Jackman's former partner Deborra-Lee Furness has planned to cope with the pain over extra-marital affair of Wolverine star with Sutton Foster.

The couple of 27 years separated in September 2023, leaving fans in shock with the sad news.

The Force of Nature: The Dry 2 actress heart broke as the Prestige star and his costar from The Music Man got into an affair while working together on the set.

Two years post the duo's separation, the Australian actress has had enough and now wants to 'rebuild her life' to 'escape the pain' she has been experiencing.

The 69-year-old has planned to take a 'vacation to Bhutan', as per a source to Us Weekly, 'to start fresh'.

The insider further revealed to the outlet that she has a 'strong support system of female friends' and a strong network of those women who have faced a similar situation.

Furness felt deeply betrayed knowing the 56-year-old is already making plans to marry his new girlfriend while the divorce still hasn't been finalized.