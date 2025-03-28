Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone amid King Charles health woes

Buckingham Palace released an exciting video featuring Queen Camilla celebrating a special milestone.
The royal family shared a delightful video and statement, detailing that the Queen visited the set of the famous TV series, Trigger Point, to celebrate 70 years of ITV.
The message reads, "The Queen has visited the set of Trigger Point, currently filming its third series, where she met cast and crew before watching them in action during a live take!"
"Her Majesty later spent time with representatives of ITV to congratulate them on their latest milestone."
It is pertinent to note that Queen Camilla's update came hours before Buckingham Palace's shocking announcement about King Charles' hospital stay.
For the unversed, on March 27, the King's spokesperson shared that he has postponed his tour to Birmingham and a few royal engagements due to side effects of cancer treatment.
However, an insider revealed the brief hospitalisation is "the most minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction."
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement about King Charles' cancer
King Charles hospitalised due to 'side effects' of ongoing cancer treatment
