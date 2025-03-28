Selena Gomez reveals Taylor Swift's emotional reaction to her album

Selena Gomez has opened up about sharing her music with her close friend Taylor Swift, revealing a heartfelt moment when Swift and her mother were moved to tears by Gomez's song "Lose You to Love Me".

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Gomez recalled playing the emotional ballad for Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, before its release in 2019.

"When I played her 'Lose You to Love Me,' right before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry and then I started crying. You know, it's very sweet," Gomez said.

The Single Soon crooner also expressed her appreciation for Swift's honest feedback on her music. "I value her opinion so much, because she's super honest. It's very helpful, and I love people who are honest," she explained.

The singer recently released a collaboration album with her fiancé Benny Blanco, titled "I Said I Love You First". Swift showed her support for the album, writing "I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD" on her Instagram Stories.

Gomez and Swift have been friends since the 2000s, and their friendship has endured over the years.

Following Gomez's engagement to Blanco in December, Swift jokingly offered to be a part of the wedding, commenting "Yes I will be the flower girl" under the couple's Instagram announcement.

Gomez's album "I Said I Love You First" was released on March 21, 2025.