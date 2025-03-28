Jaffer Express back on track from Quetta with 400+ passengers

A view shows the Quetta Railway Station in Quetta, on March 14, 2025. — Reuters

QUETTA: The Jaffer Express restarted operations on Thursday, transporting more than 400 passengers as it set off from Quetta Railway Station towards Peshawar, officials confirmed.

The train service had been suspended since March 11 following a terrorist attack in the Mach area of Kachhi. Railway authorities have now restored operations with heightened security measures in place.

According to the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways, extensive security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of passengers and staff during the journey.

The train departed from Quetta Railway Station at around 9am and is expected to complete its route to Peshawar as per schedule.

The train was hijacked by the militants of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army in Balochistan on March 11. Over 400 passengers were taken hostage, who were recovered after a commando operation by the Pakistan Army.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that four suspected facilitators of the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).