Prince William, Queen Camilla share good news about King Charles health

Prince William and Queen Camilla seemingly issued key updates about King Charles' health with their latest moves.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace recently raised concerns among fans after revealing details related to the monarch's hospital visit due to side effects of cancer treatment.

Following his 'brief' visit to the hospital, the King returned to Clarence House, and his schedule was revised.

Palace announced that the monarch was forced to postpone royal engagements and his tour to Birmingham as he was advised to take precautionary measures.

However, GB's royal commentator Cameron Walker believes that the King has been doing well and there is no alarming sign as his wife Camilla and eldest son William did not cancel their royal duties.

He revealed, "Now, I was with the Prince of Wales today in Aberdeen, and he didn’t cancel his engagement, and Her Majesty the Queen didn’t cancel hers either, which suggests that there was no immediate cause for alarm when it came to His Majesty's health."

Cameron further stated, "I understand that, of course, there are side effects from the cancer treatments he is undergoing, and it's not uncommon for people experiencing such treatments to face these kinds of challenges."