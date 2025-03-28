'Stranger Things' star David Harbour returns to screens after cheating scandal

Stranger Things star David Harbour, who was earlier making headlines after getting caught on cheating on his wife Lily Allen on a celebrity dating app, is set to make a big comeback.

Marvel Studios recently revealed that David will reprise his role as Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans something to look forward to.

The action-packed Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm. However, The film promises a thrilling mix of beloved MCU heroes and fresh new faces in the series.

In January, the DailyMail reported that David, 49, is dating Ellie Fallon, 22, a young model and aspiring actress.

The Hellboy actor's wife, Lily Allen, was earlier left heartbroken and in agony after taking a deep dive into her husband David's online activity.

The pop star couldn't shake a feeling that something was off, so she decided to play detective, uncovering some dark secrets that shook her to the core.