Prince William criticised for failing to support 'Harry's wife Meghan over new controversy

Prince William's recent engagement with the stars of Clarkson's Farm has ignited controversy among royal fans, particularly supporters of Meghan Markle.

During a visit to Folly Farm, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales met with Clarkson's Farm cast members Caleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland at a Duchy of Cornwall event aimed at encouraging young farmers.

A camera crew from the Amazon Prime series documented hsi interactions, with footage set to feature in an upcoming season.

However, the future King's association with the show has drawn criticism from fans of the Duchess of Sussex.

For the unversed, the show's host Jeremy Clarkson criticised Meghan Markle previously, which sparked widespread outrage in 2022.

Keyboard warriors voiced their disapproval, with one person posting on X: 'Prince William working with Clarkson's Farm after what was said about his brother's wife is disappointing.'

Another commented; 'William appearing on show is slap in the face of Meghan.' One more added, '

It is worth mentioning that Clarkson previously issued a public apology to Prince Harry and Meghan over his controversial statements.



