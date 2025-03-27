Pippa Middleton's future plans hit a 'roadblock'

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews has encountered a hurdle in his proposal to establish a countryside nursery at Bucklebury Farm, Berkshire.

Local highways officials have advised against approving the project, citing concerns over increased traffic, reported GB News.

Authorities have raised significant concerns over the potential rise in vehicle movements, deeming the location unsuitable for such a development.

Bucklebury Farm, situated on the outskirts of Bucklebury village, is approximately 4 km northeast of Thatcham.

The farm, open to the public since 1992, holds a special connection to the Middleton family, as Pippa, her sister the Princess of Wales, ands their brother James grew up nearby.

Their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, still own a residence in the area, purchased in 2012.