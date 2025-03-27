Kim Kardashian asks for help with relatable mom problem

Kim Kardashian needs help with a "mom problem" as she packs up to move out during a home remodel.
The SKIMS co-founder, who shares four kids with her high-profile ex Kanye West, is concerned about what to do with North's broken tooth. Her mother Kris Jenner recently called her a hoarder for holding onto a lot of stuff, leaving Kim unsure whether to keep the tooth or get rid of it.
Jenner curiously asked her popular daughter, “What the hell is going on?”
To which, Kardashian instantly replied, “Well, you know I’m moving. I thought you were a minimalist. You look like a hoarder right now.”
Kim blames their mother for passing down the habit, admitting that all the Kardashian sisters have become hoarders as a result.
Referring to her daughter North’s broken tooth, the 44-year-old reality star said in the confessional, "North gave me one of her teeth today and was like, ‘I lost a tooth!’ And I was like, ‘Do I keep this?’ What do moms do? Do they keep teeth? I think my mom would do that.”
