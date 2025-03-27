Ed Sheeran dares football fans to come up with their 'best' insults

Ed Sheeran challanges football fans in recent update

Ed Sheeran recently challenged rival football fans after they directed insulting chants at him.

The 34-year-old, who partly owns Ipswich Town, asked the rivals fans to be more “creative”.

In an exclusive interview with the Men In Blazers podcast, the musician discussed the chants directed at him.

Expressing his desire, he said, “The chants haven't been funny enough. I need better chants when we go away.”

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I see so much thought and preparation go into some of the rude chants, and I just feel like I haven’t got the humour. We were at Wolves and there was a chant saying ‘Ed Sheeran’s a c***’, and I was like ‘at least have a bit of imagination’.”

Addressing his rival football fans, the Bad Habits hitmaker further added, “You go to Spurs and they’re singing ‘gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden’ (to the tune of Abba’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! for their midfielder Dejan Kulusevski), and you’re like, someone has put some thought into that, someone has really taken their time, I want that. I want someone in the home fans’ pub beforehand being like, ‘lads, we’ve got it, we’ve got something to rip Sheeran apart and it’s this’. I want time spent on it.”

Ipswich Town, owned by Sheeran, has won just three league games this season.

For the unversed, the Shape of You singer began his music career in 2004.