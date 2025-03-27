Prince William's sweet reaction to 'emoji' mention during Royal visit

Prince William found himself in an amusing moment during his visit to Somerset on Wednesday when a past comment emojis resurfaced unexpectedly.

The Prince of Wales, 42, was visiting Folly Farm in Pensford, where he met with farmers and the cast of Clarkson's Farm to discuss the challenges within the agricultural industry.

During the event, he shared a lighthearted exchange with presenter Vick Hope, who reminded him of a previous conversation they had in Birmingham.

'You once told me that aubergine emoji was your favourite, ' Hope teased, catching William off guard.'

With a laugh, he responded, 'Ah, yes. Thank you for bringing that up. Maybe not quite the setting for it today.'

The lighthearted moment left those present amused as William blushed at the unexpected reminder.

During the visit, the Prince also enjoyed a fun exchange with Clarkson's Farm star Kelab Cooper, adding to the warm and engaging atmosphere of the day.