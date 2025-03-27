Prince Harry visit to Lesotho with William 'still remembered' amid charity drama

Prince Harry is reportedly heartbroken over his departure from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded, but experts believe this won't mark the end of his philanthropic efforts on the continent.

The Duke of Sussex recently stepped down as a patron of Sentebale, which he established in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support vulnerable children, particularly those affected by HIV and AIDS.

His exit comes amid internal tensions, with the charity's chairwoman appearing to take a swipe at Harry for portraying himself as a 'victim.'

Despite this setback, royal commentator Ingrid Seward is confident that Harry will continue his humanitarian work in Africa, driven by his deep personal connection to the cause and the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

'Harry has invested years in Sentebale and even took his brother, Prince William, to visit orphaned children in Lesotho back in 2010,' Seward told The Mirror.

The Duke last visited Lesotho in October, where he reflected on Sentebale's impact while speaking with local youth round a campfire.