Duchess Sophie sparks debate over Sussex-Beckham rift with new move

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Brussels for a significant two-day visit centered on combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Representing her roles as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK, she is engaging with key organisations to promote child protection both online and in communities.

For her engagements, Sophie chose a chic powder blue suit by Victoria Beckham-a notable fashion statement given recent reports of tensions between the designer and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Allegedly, the Sussexes' once suspected David and Victoria Beckham of leaking information to the media, escalating the fallout between the couples.

The Beckham, known for their close ties with King Charles and Prince William, have maintained strong connections within royal circles.

Despite the reported celebrity rift, the Duchess remains focused on her mission in Brussels, emphasising the urgent need for safeguard initiatives and international cooperation in child protection efforts.