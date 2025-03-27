Meghan Markle makes ‘insensitive’ move as Prince Harry suffers big loss

Meghan Markle appears to have taken a bold step to despite the turmoil Prince Harry is embroiled in given his shock decision.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is edging closer to launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever, seemingly made an inconsiderate move after Harry had announced his heart-breaking decision to quit the charity he founded in the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Mere hours after Harry had issued that statement, Meghan posted a cheery photo of herself on her Instagram page, promoting her pal’s charity, Alliance of Moms.

The next day, the former Suits actress sent out her first batch of As Ever jar jams to friends. Heather Dorak and Abigail Spencer took to social media to share the special parcel they received from Meghan’s brand.

Meghan did not acknowledge Harry's ongoing charity trouble despite showing support to his endeavours on social media in the past.

Meanwhile, Harry, who has shown his unrelenting support to his wife, is reportedly still ‘reeling’ from the devastating loss of his beloved charity, Sentebale, which he founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso.

It was one of the last few charities that Harry was still a patron to after stepping down from his senior royal position in 2020.

It seems while Meghan continues to use the royal titles granted by late Queen Elizabeth, Harry is losing is last remaining ties to the royal family bit by bit. This also comes amid speculations that Harry misses his old life and often plans to make his return.