Prince Harry reacts to Sentebale boss brutal statement after resignation

Prince Harry is still reeling from the devastating decision he was forced to take to quit his beloved charity in Africa, Sentebale.

The Duke of Sussex, in a joint statement with Prince Seeiso, expressed that they had to take the step with “heavy hearts” but maintained that they still have a “continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries”.

Following the resignation, the charity’s chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, released a scathing message about the ongoing issues surrounding the foundation.

Without naming the Duke, she slammed people for “playing the victim card” after she pointed out “issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the coverup that ensued.”

A royal expert shared that King Charles’ younger son would be sad especially after the accusations which came at the cost of something founded in his late mother, Princess Diana’s memory. However, he will not be held back to continue with charitable works on the region.

“Harry and his friend and joint founder of the charity Prince Seeiso of Lesotho set up Sentebale in 2006 in memory of their late mothers,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Mirror. “The romantic name means Forget Me Not in the local language. It has been close to Harry’s heart for 20 years.”

She noted that “every polo match and charity venture” that Prince Harry had attended was to raise funds to Sentebale.

“No wonder he is devastated,” she explained. “He took the orphaned Sentebale children living with AIDS and multiple disabilities to his heart. Literally. He cuddled and loved them played football with them and hugged them.”

Harry “frequently spoke of how proud Diana would have been of him”. She continued, “It is particularly crushing for him as it was done in her memory. He will be a sad and angry man today. But this will not be the last we hear of his African philanthropy. Diana’s memory is too precious for Harry to ever give up.”