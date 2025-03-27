Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff take pleasure in 'romance'

The party’s not over, as Billie Eilish is just getting started.

The Happier Than Ever singer and her alleged beau Nat Wolff is seemingly enjoying the romance rumours as they continued to fuel speculations without confirming the nature of their relationship.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, March 26, that the Ocean Eyes singer was spotted bar-hopping with the actor and musician, whose full name is Nathaniel Marvin Wolff.

A spy spilled the beans from the pair’s Tuesday night out, which kicked off in the evening with their pal Andrew Scott’s one-man production of Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theater.

The two spent time at the East Village starting off ringing in Alan Cumming’s Club Cumming before stopping at neighborhood mainstay the Phoenix.

The tipster told the outlet that the Birds of a Feather singer and The Fault in Our Stars actor "were playing pool and were affectionate" at the bar.

In addition, the source claimed they overheard Wolff, who alongside his brother Alex opened for Eilish, 23, on the US leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, telling a patron that he and the Wildflower singer are dating.

Elish’s latest outing with Wolff came amidst the swirling rumours that they are an item, which were sparked months ago.