Mariah Carey leaves Jamie Foxx starstruck in resurfaced video: Watch

A resurfaced red carpet video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a hilariously relatable moment from Jamie Foxx.

The clip captures Foxx completely starstruck as Mariah Carey walks past him, leaving him with a stunned expression that's equal parts admiration and disbelief.

Social media users are in stitches over the video, calling it "the most real thing a celeb has ever done."

The clip has been circulating again on TikTok and YouTube, where fans can't get enough of the Oscar-winning actor frozen in time, clearly awestruck by the music icon.

As the video racks up thousands of views, likes, and stitches, users are praising Foxx for showing that even superstars have fan moments.

Some are even wondering aloud: "Did Mariah notice?" The clip's authenticity has won over fans, who are delighted to see Foxx's genuine reaction to meeting Carey.

The actor, known for his roles in Ray, Django Unchained, and Collateral, has never been shy about giving props to fellow artists. In fact, he and Mariah Carey actually crossed paths again on the game show Beat Shazam, where Carey made a surprise appearance.

Their on-screen chemistry and mutual respect only added more charm to this resurfaced gem.

The singer, meanwhile, continues to hold her title as pop royalty. Best known for her five-octave vocal range and perennial holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, Carey's presence is enough to leave even A-listers like Foxx speechless.

As one fan pointed out, the clip is a reminder that "no matter how famous you are, you never know when you'll suddenly turn into a fan yourself."